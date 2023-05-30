Home How To Quordle 491 answer for May 30: Don't get tricked! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 491 answer for May 30: Don't get tricked! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 491 answer for May 30: Do not waste your attempts on futile guesses. Play the game with a plan in your mind with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 30 2023, 07:59 IST
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 491 answer for May 30: Today’s Quordle may seem easy but they will eat up your attempts quickly. Take help of these Quordle hints and clues to find your way towards the win. (HT Tech)

Quordle 491 answer for May 30: If you survived yesterday's puzzle, then congratulations and if not, then it's time to work harder. But either way, welcome back to another Quordle puzzle. While yesterday's puzzle was nightmarish, today's puzzle will only make you slightly uneasy. It is not as difficult, but also not so easy that you can get to the words without any issues. All things considered, there is a good chance that you might waste your attempts on bad guesses since a couple of the letters can be difficult to decipher. And losing out on your precious attempts is a direct way to lose the game, given that you only have nine of them. So, before you play the game, you should check out our Quordle hints and clues to prepare better for the puzzle. And if you're looking for the solution, simply scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 491 hints for May 30

There are no uncommon letters in the puzzle which already significantly reduces the difficulty level. Except for one word with repeating letters, the rest all would be familiar to you. And finally, none of the words have an uncommon letter arrangement either. Just check the clues below and then you can solve from there.

Quordle 491 clues for May 30

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, R, B, and C.

2. The words end with the letters T, N, D, and D. 

3. Word 1 clue - a young person who is training to be in the army, navy, air force or police

4. Word 2 clue - to make or become ripe

5. Word 3 clue - a food made from flour, water, and usually yeast, mixed together and baked

6. Word 4 clue - a brief authoritative formula of religious belief

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 491 answer for May 30

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CADET

2. RIPEN

3. BREAD

4. CREED

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 30 May, 07:58 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets