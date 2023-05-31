Quordle 492 answer for May 31: Easier than yesterday! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 492 answer for May 31: After the tricky puzzles in the last few days, we finally have a puzzle that is as average as it gets. The puzzle is still challenging, given that you need to solve four different words, but it won't make you pull your hair in frustration. But as most veterans know, this is where the game is at its most dangerous. We do not want it to catch you off-guard and cost your streak and that is why we have brought our trusted Quordle hints and clues to help you navigate through this trickery. And if you are stuck on the last few attempts and do not know what to guess, then just go to the bottom and check the solutions directly.

Quordle 492 hints for May 31

All the words in today's puzzle are standard. That means, as far as letter arrangement goes, they are as typical as it gets. They all begin and end with a consonant and contain two vowels in between. There is one repeated letter in the puzzle and a couple of uncommon letters but overall, solving it should not be difficult as long as you check the clues below.

Quordle 492 clues for May 31

1. Today's words begin with the letters A, U, A, and F.

2. The words end with the letters N, R, E, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - a piece of clothing worn over the front of other clothes to keep them clean when cooking

4. Word 2 clue - in or to a position below or lower than something else

5. Word 3 clue - in the same manner, form, or degree

6. Word 4 clue - an edible and usually sweet product of a plant or tree that contains seeds or a pit

These are your clues for the day. Think about them carefully and go take an attempt at the game. If you still feel stuck, then just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 492 answer for May 31

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. APRON

2. UNDER

3. ALIKE

4. FRUIT

These were your words of the day. We hope you were able to figure out all of them and protect your winning streak.