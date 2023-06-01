Quordle 493 answer for June 1: Deceiving puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 493 answer for June 1: Finally, Quordle has presented a genuinely tough puzzle. And interestingly, it has picked some unique words for it. So if you have been slacking in the game the last few days, consider this your wake-up call because the slightest mistake today can and will cost your winning streak. And it is never nice to lose your winning streak on a weekend. So, do not take any unnecessary risks and use these Quordle hints and clues to solve the puzzle. And if you're stuck in a tough spot, you can always jump to the bottom to check the solutions.

Quordle 493 hints for June 1

You need to beware of two words in particular today. The first is the one with repeated letters which also contains an uncommon letter and the second is an uncommon word which uses one of the most infrequent letters in the English language. Apart from that, there is another word with repeated letters in the puzzle. The words contain every trick in the book, so make sure to use the letter elimination strategy to solve the puzzle. You can also simply take a look at the clues below.

Quordle 493 clues for June 1

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, S, V, and L.

2. The words end with the letters T, L, T, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - to explode or destroy something or someone with explosives

4. Word 2 clue - the bone structure of a human or animal head

5. Word 3 clue - to make a vain display of one's own worth or attainments

6. Word 4 clue - having the right to feudal allegiance or service

These were your clues. We believe they will help in solving the puzzle quite easily. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solutions.

Quordle 493 answer for June 1

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BLAST

2. SKULL

3. VAUNT

4. LIEGE

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. For more such hints and clues, make sure to come back again tomorrow.