Quordle 495 answer for June 3: Triple whammy! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 495 answer for June 3: The last few days of the puzzle have been of average difficulty but almost all of them contained a word that was very tricky to solve and required a new strategy altogether. While even today, the difficulty of individual words is not high enough, it requires a specific strategy to unlock the puzzle and solve it without any hassle. Without that, you might end up wasting a few attempts just to guess in futility. So, players, especially the novice ones should note these Quordle hints and clues to gain some important information about these words. And if you require special care, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 495 hints for June 3

So, this is the secret to solving the puzzle. The words can be divided into couplets of two because of how similar structurally they are. If you look at them like that, you are only solving two words. One of the couplets is characterized by a repeated letter, which is a vowel. The other couplet has two different vowels each and some of the popular consonants. For more clues, check below.

Quordle 495 clues for June 3

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, A, R, and P.

2. The words end with the letters E, W, E, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - to drink intoxicating liquor, especially to excess

4. Word 2 clue - not straight or level

5. Word 3 clue - to use again especially in a different way or after reclaiming

6. Word 4 clue - a person that money, especially a cheque, is paid to

These are your clues for the day. Think about them carefully and go take an attempt at the game. If you still feel stuck, then just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 495 answer for June 3

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BOOZE

2. ASKEW

3. REUSE

4. PAYEE

These were your words of the day. We hope you were able to figure out all of them and protect your winning streak.