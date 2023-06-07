Home How To Quordle 499 answer for June 7: Wily words! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 499 answer for June 7: Don't just make random guesses. Solve the puzzle with a strategy using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 07 2023, 07:57 IST
Quordle 499 answer for June 7: Make sure to check these Quordle hints and clues to stay ahead of the game. (Play Store)

Quordle 499 answer for June 7: It is quite rare when you can use ‘easy' and Quordle in the same sentence. The game is known for being ‘4 times as tough as Wordle' and that's what people expect from it. But surprisingly, today's puzzle is without any major tricks. While we won't say that everyone will get the answer today, we can at least reassure you that the words in today's Quordle would be familiar to everyone. However, this is where you need to be alert. Easier words mean that you will find out a majority of the letters early on in the game. And once you do, you will be spoiled for choices to guess the words. It is easy to fall into the trap of guessing unnecessarily and ruining your chances of winning. So, play it safe and check our Quordle hints and clues. And if they are not enough, check the solutions at the bottom.

Quordle 499 hints for June 7

As we mentioned above, the words today are more on the easier side of things. To be completely fair, there are two words with repeated letters, but it will not be that difficult to figure out due to how common the words themselves are. Plus, there are no uncommon letters that make the task further easy for you. Just check the clues below and you should be able to solve it in a jiffy.

Quordle 499 clues for June 7

1. Today's words begin with the letters Q, G, U, and P. 

2. The words end with the letters L, E, E, and R.

3. Word 1 clue - to suppress; put an end to; extinguish

4. Word 2 clue - the appearance of someone or something, especially when intended to deceive

5. Word 3 clue - more than is necessary, acceptable, or reasonable

6. Word 4 clue - lacking intensity of color; colorless or whitish

That's all. We hope these clues helped you reach a little closer to your final answer. If not, scroll down and check the answer to today's Quordle below.

Quordle 499 answer for June 7

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. QUELL

2. GUISE

3. UNDUE

4. PALER

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle easily and did not face any confusion. Do check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

