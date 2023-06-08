Home How To Quordle 500 answer for June 8: Big milestone! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 500 answer for June 8: Big milestone! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 500 answer for June 8: Five hundred days of the puzzle have gone past and the game still finds a way to confuse us all. If you’re stuck today, use these Quordle hints and clues to get the solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 08 2023, 07:51 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 500 answer for June 8: Add another day to your streak on this milestone day for the game. Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)

Quordle 500 answer for June 8: On the five-hundredth day of Quordle, it is interesting to see the journey it has had so far. Created by Freddie Meyer as a more challenging version of the original game Wordle, this spin-off was released in late January. In its initial days, the game was troubled with bugs and usability issues, but once they were fixed, the game never looked back. More than six months later, it is still gaining popularity and gaining loyal fans every day. And on such a milestone event for the game, it would be such a shame if you lost your streak because of a silly mistake. To ensure that it doesn't happen, we have brought to you Quordle hints and clues that will help you solve the game efficiently. And if that doesn't help, scroll to the bottom for the solutions too.

Quordle 500 hints for June 8

If you thought that just because it is the 500th puzzle, Quordle would make it easy for you, then you thought wrong. One of the words has repeated letters. But that aside, there are two obscure words in the puzzle as well. As long as you can deal with them, you should not have much to worry about. But if you do find yourself getting stuck finding a word, just refer to the clues below.

Quordle 500 clues for June 8

1. Today's words begin with the letters T, C, B, and F.

2. The words end with the letters L, E, E, and Y. 

3. Word 1 clue - to fish for something by pulling a large net with a wide opening through the water

4. Word 2 clue - simple and basic, without much detail, skill, etc.

5. Word 3 clue - ready to do things that are dangerous or difficult without showing fear

6. Word 4 clue - covered with fur

These are your clues. And if you notice carefully, we have revealed a couple of uncommon letters as well. Now just think about these for a moment and give the game your best attempt. And if you're in need of more assistance, check the solution below.

Quordle 500 answer for June 8

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. TRAWL

2. CRUDE

3. BRAVE

4. FURRY

We hope you added another day to your streak on the milestone day of Quordle. Make sure to come back tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jun, 07:51 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more

    Trending News

    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets