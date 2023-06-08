Quordle 500 answer for June 8: Big milestone! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 500 answer for June 8: On the five-hundredth day of Quordle, it is interesting to see the journey it has had so far. Created by Freddie Meyer as a more challenging version of the original game Wordle, this spin-off was released in late January. In its initial days, the game was troubled with bugs and usability issues, but once they were fixed, the game never looked back. More than six months later, it is still gaining popularity and gaining loyal fans every day. And on such a milestone event for the game, it would be such a shame if you lost your streak because of a silly mistake. To ensure that it doesn't happen, we have brought to you Quordle hints and clues that will help you solve the game efficiently. And if that doesn't help, scroll to the bottom for the solutions too.

Quordle 500 hints for June 8

If you thought that just because it is the 500th puzzle, Quordle would make it easy for you, then you thought wrong. One of the words has repeated letters. But that aside, there are two obscure words in the puzzle as well. As long as you can deal with them, you should not have much to worry about. But if you do find yourself getting stuck finding a word, just refer to the clues below.

Quordle 500 clues for June 8

1. Today's words begin with the letters T, C, B, and F.

2. The words end with the letters L, E, E, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - to fish for something by pulling a large net with a wide opening through the water

4. Word 2 clue - simple and basic, without much detail, skill, etc.

5. Word 3 clue - ready to do things that are dangerous or difficult without showing fear

6. Word 4 clue - covered with fur

These are your clues. And if you notice carefully, we have revealed a couple of uncommon letters as well. Now just think about these for a moment and give the game your best attempt. And if you're in need of more assistance, check the solution below.

Quordle 500 answer for June 8

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. TRAWL

2. CRUDE

3. BRAVE

4. FURRY

We hope you added another day to your streak on the milestone day of Quordle. Make sure to come back tomorrow for more hints and clues.