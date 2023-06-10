Quordle 502 answer for June 10: Get serious! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 502 answer for June 10: The last thing any player wants on a Saturday morning is to deal with a tricky puzzle. The weekend is when people are finally relaxing after a hard week's work. And it is not always possible to give their hundred percent to the game. Yet, the streak must be protected. In case you feel like relaxing and not putting in much effort today, we've got a solution for you — Quordle hints and clues. As always, we have carefully curated information that will help you reach the answers without much hassle. Also, if you're stuck on the last few attempts and you cannot afford to make a guess, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 502 hints for June 10

The words today are sort of a mixed bag. There are two words with repeated letters and two words where the first three letters resemble each other. Only one of the words is obscure and can give you trouble guessing, but the others should be easy to figure out. Considering the words, we recommend going with a vowel-heavy starting word. For more, check the clues below.

Quordle 502 clues for June 10

1. Today's words begin with the letters W, T, T, and E.

2. The words end with G, L, R, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - to press and squeeze something in order to remove water from it

4. Word 2 clue - believing something to be deserving of respect or admiration

6. Word 4 clue - to fill with joy or pride

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 502 answer for June 10

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. WRUNG

2. TROLL

3. TAKER

4. ELATE