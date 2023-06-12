Home How To Quordle 504 answer for June 12: Tricky words today! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions here

Quordle 504 answer for June 12: Don’t stress! Crack the answers with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 12 2023, 06:57 IST
Quordle 504 answer for June 12: Solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. (HT Tech)
Quordle 504 answer for June 12: Solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. (HT Tech)

Quordle 504 answer for June 12: For the new players among us, you should know that Quordle was created to serve a specific niche. People who felt Wordle was too easy and wanted a tougher challenge. The game loves throwing challenging words and tricking its players. Cracking all 4 five letter words today is not that easy. The words are difficult and will make it tricky for you to win the game! With only limited attempts to crack the answers in your hand, knowing a few hints and clues can help you a lot in solving today's Quordle 504 answers. 

Here are some of the Quordle 504 hints and clues that you can take help from. And as always, if you need more help, just scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 504 hints for June 12

As there are limited attempts to win the game and 4 words to crack, you will have to be very cautious with every guess you make. Three out of the four words today would be familiar to you, and one is a little uncommon. There is one word with repeated letters as well. If you're looking for some clues to make your life easier, check below.

Quordle 504 clues for June 12

  1. Today's words begin with S, B, T, and C.
  2. The words end with P, Y, E, E. 
  3. Word 1 clue - bring down one's foot heavily on the ground
  4. Word 2 clue - having many or prominent bones
  5. Word 3 clue - find by investigation
  6. Word 4 clue - the dried flower bud of a tropical tree, used as an aromatic spice

The best set of clues to solve today's Quordle challenge is here. Hope these Quordle hints and clues help you win today's game at least attempt. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle 504 answer for June 12

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

  1. STAMP
  2. BONEY
  3. TRACE
  4. CLOVE

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues!

First Published Date: 12 Jun, 06:56 IST
