Home How To Quordle 505 answer for June 13: Deceiving puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 505 answer for June 13: Deceiving puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 505 answer for June 13: Two words with tricky letters can make solving today’s puzzle difficult. Check these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions to get out of the slump.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 13 2023, 07:49 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 505 answer for June 13: Two words with tricky letters can make solving today’s puzzle difficult. Check these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions to get out of the slump. (HT Tech)

Quordle 505 answer for June 13: After a couple of days of easy puzzles, today's Quordle can confuse some players. But then again, when you have to find out four words simultaneously, confusion becomes a basic expectation. The aim of the game is to reveal the words within just nine attempts or your entire streak goes to zero. And if, while solving today's puzzle, you see your winning streak slipping away, then we recommend using these Quordle hints and clues to grab your win. And if you need some special assistance, you can scroll to the bottom for today's solutions.

Quordle 505 hints for June 13

Two of the words in the puzzle contain repeated letters. And these are also going to be the two tricky words to solve as the other two words are relatively easy to deal with. On top of that, one of the words is relatively obscure which can be another barrier for non-native speakers of the language. So, make sure to check the clues very carefully. For the starting word, we'd like to suggest a word with popular consonants.

Quordle 505 clues for June 13

1. Today's words begin with the letters L, C, P, and A.

2. The words end with the letters Y, L, K, and S.

3. Word 1 clue - low or inferior in station or quality

4. Word 2 clue - a hard substance formed from the bones of very small sea animals

5. Word 3 clue - a long, flat piece of timber, thicker than a board

6. Word 4 clue - out of the right or proper course

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle, however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 505 answer for June 13

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. LOWLY

2. CORAL

3. PLANK

4. AMISS

We hope the final word was not too much trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jun, 07:49 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block
Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets