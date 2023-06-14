Quordle 506 answer for June 14: Hellish puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 506 answer for June 14: Some days, the puzzle does not throw any trick words with one weird element in it. Instead, it just picks some difficult words and asks us to show our cognitive abilities to solve them. Today is one of those days. You are getting four words where none of them are easy to figure out but neither are exceptionally hard either. If your basics of the game are good and you feel confident, you can go on and try to solve it on your own. But if you value your winning streak, then we would recommend checking these Quordle hints and clues. And as always, if you need more help, you can scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 506 hints for June 14

Among the four words today, three contain repeated letters. Apart from that, almost every word contains an uncommon letter and each word has a distinguished letter arrangement pattern. To solve the puzzle, what you need to do is play the classic letter elimination strategy. That way you should have most of the clues within 3-4 attempts. After that, just use your deduction skills to solve them.

Quordle 506 clues for June 14

1. Today's words begin with the letters L, S, V, and T.

2. The words end with the letters L, Y, T, and L.

3. Word 1 clue - a statement or representation published without just cause and tending to expose another to public contempt

4. Word 2 clue - shrewd and knowledgeable; having common sense and good judgment

5. Word 3 clue - a type of arch that supports a roof or ceiling, especially in a church or public building

6. Word 4 clue - a person who intentionally antagonizes others online by posting inflammatory, irrelevant, or offensive comments

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 506 answer for June 14

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. LIBEL

2. SAVVY

3. VAULT

4. TROLL

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.