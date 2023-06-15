Quordle 507 answer for June 15: Don't stay stuck! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 507 answer for June 15: Many puzzles have this same issue but today, it is very prominent. The game would have been easy to solve if it was not for that one word that would just not reveal itself. And sitting there with three solved words means nothing if you can't get the fourth one as well. But at the same time, just thinking about the possibility is also not good enough since you don't have infinite attempts. So, what exactly can you do? The right way to solve these puzzles is to never be predictable and always analyze the clues after every attempt. And if that feels like a lot, you can always make your task easy by using these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 507 hints for June 15

Surprisingly, there is only one word with repeated letters in today's puzzle. That itself makes the puzzle very easy. But there is more. The puzzle lacks any uncommon words. Even that one tough word only plays on letter arrangement and that's why it is hard to solve. If you follow a standard letter elimination strategy, it should be pretty easy for you to solve the puzzle.

Quordle 507 clues for June 15

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, C, M, and C.

2. The words end with the letters A, Y, E, and I.

3. Word 1 clue - a poisonous snake that can spread out the skin at the back of its neck

4. Word 2 clue - too ordinary or familiar to be interesting or amusing

5. Word 3 clue - meat that has been cut into very small pieces with a special machine

6. Word 4 clue - the small red or green seed case from particular types of pepper

Those were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. And if you feel stuck at any point, just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 507 answer for June 15

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. COBRA

2. CORNY

3. MINCE

4. CHILI

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.