Quordle 508 answer for June 16: Find your way! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 508 answer for June 16: This week, we saw a wide variety of puzzles which were all designed to give the players a headache. Even among them, yesterday's puzzle was probably the hardest. And if somehow you have been able to fight off these strenuous puzzles and managed to retain your streak, then you should take a sigh of relief as today's puzzle will not really challenge you. However, as we know from past experience, Quordle should never be underestimated. And so, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues to claim the win and get your daily dose of happiness. You can also check the solution at the bottom if you need additional help.

Quordle 508 hints for June 16

The only troubling aspect of today's puzzle is the presence of one word with repeated letters. As long as you can figure it out, the rest of the solving procedure should be a walk in the park. The words themselves are pretty common and you will not struggle to guess them even with three green letter boxes. The letter arrangement is also pretty typical. So, all you need is a good letter elimination strategy and to take a look at the clues below.

Quordle 508 clues for June 16

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, R, U, and C.

2. The words end with the letters A, D, T, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - an Italian food made from flour, eggs and water, formed into different shapes, cooked, and usually served with a sauce

4. Word 2 clue - irrationally extreme in opinion or practice

5. Word 3 clue - not suitable or not good enough for something

6. Word 4 clue - having curls or a curved shape

Those were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. We are sure you'll crack the puzzle in no time. However, if you're stuck at the last four attempts and can't afford a wrong guess, then scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 508 answer for June 16

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PASTA

2. RABID

3. UNFIT

4. CURLY

We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more clues.