Quordle 510 answer for June 18: A mixed bag! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 510 answer for June 18: Today's Quordle brings a mixed bag of words! While some words will require minimal effort to solve, there are a few that will surely challenge you. After all, Quordle is known for its complexity! It comes with several hurdles that will try to break your winning streak. To assist you in overcoming these hurdles and preserving your streak, we have curated Quordle hints and clues that will enable you to pick upenough information to solve them all easily. Continue reading to gain deep insight into today's puzzle. If you need the solutions, they are also available at the bottom for your reference.

Quordle 510 hints for June 18

In today's puzzle, there is only one word with repeated letters, however, the good news is that it is an easy word that is quite familiar! For the rest of the words, you can work with your elimination method strategy to get the maximum number of letters in the first few guesses. Moreover, as a strategy, you can start with a word that contains less common letters. Begin by concentrating on simpler words to save your attempts for the challenges that lie ahead.

Quordle 510 clues for June 18

Today's words begin with the letters S, F, T, and U The words end with the letters N, R, E, and E Word 1 clue - an act of cutting Word 2 clue - a member of certain religious orders within the Catholic Church Word 3 clue - a number Word 4 clue - related to loosening a knot

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle and keep your winning streak alive. In case you are struggling still, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 510 answer for June 18

SPOILER ALERT! If you are trying to figure out the answers for today's puzzle, then do not read further.

The four solutions in today's Quordle are:

SHORN FRIAR THREE UNTIE

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. Make sure you check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues