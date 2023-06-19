Home How To Quordle 511 answer for June 19: Don't let Monday blues hit you, just try these clues and solutions

Quordle 511 answer for June 19: Don't let Monday blues hit you, just try these clues and solutions

Quordle 511 answer for June 19: Banish the Monday blues, just try our hints and clues to cruise to a win

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 19 2023, 06:14 IST
Quordle 511 answer for June 19: Here are some of the best Quordle hints and clues to help you get the answers today. (Play Store)

Quordle 511 answer for June 19: It is the beginning of another week and you want to get it off to a winning start with your Quordle puzzle. But finding these four words within a mere nine attempts is a daunting task in itself. To make it a bit easier for you, we have come up with some of the best Quordle hints and clues below. And, if you are looking for the answers too, then simply scroll down to the bottom.

Quordle 511 hints for June 19

Most of the Quordle words today are easy. The words are commonly known and even the letters aren't tricky to crack. However, you may find one word there that is difficult to grasp as you may not really use it in your day-to-day life. The best part of today's puzzle is that there are no repetitions. Still, if you require any help, here are some of the best Quordle 511 clues.

Quordle 511 clues for June 19

Today's words begin with the letters H, L, G, and P.

The words end with the letters E, R, O, and E.

Word 1 clue - a large group

Word 2 clue - not successful!

Word 3 clue - with great enthusiasm

Word 4 clue - vulnerable or susceptible to something

These clues almost reveal the words! We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle and keep your winning streak alive. In case you are still struggling, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 511 answer for June 19

SPOILER ALERT! If you are trying to figure out the answers for today's puzzle, then do not read further.

The four solutions in today's Quordle are:

HORDE

LOSER

GUSTO

PRONE

We hope you were able to solve this puzzle. For more help, make sure to check this space daily.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 06:14 IST
