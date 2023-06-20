Quordle 512 answer for June 20: Time to play safe today

Quordle 512 answer for June 20: Get ready for today's puzzle which is a mix of words that may feel strangely familiar while others will be totally strange. The puzzle today will be nerve-wracking and you can quickly waste your attempts. We've listed some hints and clues below to give you a general direction and nothing more. However, if all your efforts fail, then just check out the solution at the end.

Quordle 512 hints for June 20

There are two troubling aspects of today's puzzle! First, is the presence of a word with repeated letters. Second, an uncommon word that may kill most of the attempts. As long as you can figure them out, the rest of the puzzle will not trouble you as the words are pretty common and you will not even have to scratch your head to guess them. The letter arrangement is also pretty typical. So, all you need is a good letter elimination strategy.

Quordle 512 clues for June 20

Today's words begin with the letters D, B, F, and C.

The words end with the letters T, T, Y, and E.

Word 1 clue - a soft quilt filled with feathers.

Word 2 clue - a powerful release of energy.

Word 3 clue - related to movies.

Word 4 clue - termination of the action.

These clues almost reveal the words! We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle and keep your winning streak alive. In case you are still struggling, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 512 answers for June 20

SPOILER ALERT! If you are trying to figure out the answers to today's puzzle, then do not read further.

The four solutions in today's Quordle are:

DUVET

BLAST

FILMY

CEASE

We hope you were able to solve this puzzle. Do check this space daily for more hints, clues, and yes, even solutions.