Home How To Quordle 513 answer for June 21: One frustrating word! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 513 answer for June 21: One frustrating word! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 513 answer for June 21: You don’t have to do rigorous calculations to find out the secret word when you can finesse it with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 21 2023, 08:45 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 513 answer for June 21: Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to get out of the slump. (HT Tech)

Quordle 513 answer for June 21: Another day, another Quordle puzzle. The game is not like the others. Playing Quordle requires courage because you are aiming to solve four puzzles simultaneously. And if that isn't tough enough, the puzzle adds some twisted and confusing words to give you an even tougher time. The aim of the game is to reveal the words within just nine attempts or your entire streak goes to zero. And if, while solving today's puzzle, you see your winning streak slipping away, then we recommend using these Quordle hints and clues to grab your win. And if you need some special assistance, you can scroll to the bottom for today's solutions.

Quordle 513 hints for June 21

As mentioned above, two of the four words today can be classified as easy. However, the other two are where the problem begins. Both words use uncommon letters and have a letter arrangement that will be confusing to figure out. On top of that, one of the words is relatively obscure which can be another barrier. So, make sure to check the clues very carefully. For the starting word, we'd like to suggest a word with popular consonants.

Quordle 513 clues for June 21

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, T, L, and R.

2. The words end with the letters E, E, R, and L. 

3. Word 1 clue - a woman who is about to get married or just got married

4. Word 2 clue - a typographical symbol that resembles a wavy line and is placed over some alphabets

5. Word 3 clue - below something or at the bottom of something

6. Word 4 clue - to dance, drink, sing, etc. at a party or in public, especially in a noisy way

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle, however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 513 answer for June 21

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BRIDE

2. TILDE

3. LOWER

4. REVEL

We hope the final word was not too much trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 08:45 IST
