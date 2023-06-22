Quordle 514 answer for June 22: Too complicated to solve? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 514 answer for June 22: After many days of easy puzzles, today, Quordle throws a scary puzzle our way. And it is one of the toughest we have seen in a while and it is certainly a streak-breaker. If you're a veteran player and have been playing for a while, you need to be careful to not lose your weeks of hard work. In all honesty, even we struggled to solve the puzzle today. People who are not well versed in the tricks of the game should not try to solve it on their own unless they want to risk their winning streak. Check these Quordle hints and clues today to ensure a win by protecting your streak. And if somehow you are stuck, just scroll to the bottom to see the solution.

Quordle 514 hints for June 22

Today's words play three essential tricks. The first is obscurity. These words are not common, and as a result of it, are hard to decipher in a puzzle. Second, they contain multiple uncommon letters so finding the essential clues to the words is also difficult. Finally, one word even contains a repeated letter which means at least for one of the words, you will not even get 5 clues. Worried? Don't be. Check the clues below.

Quordle 514 clues for June 22

1. Today's words begin with the letters A, B, M, and W.

2. The words end with the letters E, O, Y, and D.

3. Word 1 clue - to cause someone to be extremely surprised

4. Word 2 clue - a game of chance often played for prizes in which people are given cards and cover each number on their cards as it is called

5. Word 3 clue - the dead body of a human being or animal preserved by the ancient Egyptian process

6. Word 4 clue - very strange and unusual, unexpected

These were your clues. Now, go out there and give the game your best shot. And for those of you who are still in need of extra assistance, just scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 514 answer for June 22

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. AMAZE

2. BINGO

3. MUMMY

4. WEIRD

We hope you were able to solve it. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.