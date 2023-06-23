Quordle 515 answer for June 23: Not too tough! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 515 answer for June 23: Good day for Quordle players! Wonder why? Similar to Wordle these days, Quordle is going easy on players these days and today's answer to Quordle 515 says that again. Guessing four words in just nine attempts is not at all an easy task, which is how to lower your burden, Quordle gives easy words today to make it an easy win. If you are figuring out the answers to today's Quordle challenge, you have come to the right place. You can check out the Quordle hint and clues here.

Quordle 515 hints for June 23

Good news! The four Quordle words for today are rather easy to guess. These are easy words and they aren't tricky to crack. However, for those who are facing trouble in cracking the puzzle, here are some easy clues and hints to find Quordle 515 answers.

Quordle 515 clues for June 23

1. Today's words begin with the letters F, B, B, and P.

2. The words end with the letters D, E, N, and H.

3. Word 1 clue - an area of land, used for growing crops or keeping animals

4. Word 2 clue - water saturated or strongly impregnated with common salt

5. Word 3 clue - to start doing something; to do the first part of something

6. Word 4 clue - a speech or act that attempts to persuade someone to buy or do something

And that's it. We have made it very easy now to guess today's Quordle answer with the help of these hints and clues. That said, if you still cannot figure out the answer with these clues and hints, we are giving you the answer below.

Quordle 515 answer for June 23

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. FIELD

2. BRINE

3. BEGUN

4. PITCH

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and get your daily dose of happiness. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.