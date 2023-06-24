Quordle 516 answer for June 24: Worried about a loss? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 516 answer for June 24: As we near the end of the month, Quordle seems to be in a relaxed mood as well. And probably that's why today's puzzle is not as difficult as we have seen in recent times. Quordle can be mercilessly difficult when it wants to and for the majority of the previous week, it was. However, since yesterday, the difficulty level has drastically reduced, giving even the casual players hope to build up their streak. But do remember that just because it is an easy puzzle, you should not take it lightly. You will still have to use the right strategy to figure out the words. And if you are struggling, then you should check these Quordle hints and clues to guide yourself in the right direction. And if you need some extra assistance, just go to the bottom to check the solutions too.

Quordle 516 hints for June 24

There is no word with repeated letters today. But on the positive side, all the words are common and three out of four words are going to be easy to find clues for. Even the letter arrangement follows a familiar pattern, so you have nothing to worry about at all. Just use your favorite starting word and get down to solving it.

Quordle 516 clues for June 24

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, L, G, and P.

2. The words end with the letters E, T, T, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - the bulging part of a cask or barrel

4. Word 2 clue - a sudden passage or transition

5. Word 3 clue - to feel or express great pleasure or satisfaction because of your own success or good luck, or someone else's failure or bad luck

6. Word 4 clue - a permanent fold that is sewn or pressed into a piece of cloth

These were your clues. Now go on and solve the puzzle. These clues will make your job a lot easier. And if you're struggling with your last few attempts, then just scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 516 answer for June 24

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BILGE

2. LEAPT

3. GLOAT

4. PLEAT

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. For more such hints and clues, make sure to come back again tomorrow.