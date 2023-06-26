Home How To Quordle 518 answer for June 26: Fear, anger to space - tough puzzle today! Check hints and clues

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 06:35 IST
Quordle 518 answer for June 26: The puzzle will take you on an incomprehensible journey through feelings, emotions, and even into the realm of space today. So, buckle up as the trip is going to be tough for most people. The degree of difficulty has been raised high simply by the wide area of the vocabulary used to pick these words. So, while you can do your guessing, here are a few hints and clues to fall back on. If you need further help, you may check the solutions at the end.

Quordle 518 hints for June 26

Almost all words have vowels, so beginning your puzzle with some vowel-enriched words won't be a bad idea. There are no words with repeated letters.

Quordle 518 clues for June 26

Today's words begin with S, R, I, and O.

The words end with E, T, E, T.

Word 1 clue - a feeling of fear.

Word 2 clue - one of the directions.

Word 3 clue - a state of extreme anger.

Word 4 clue - related to the planet's path.

Those were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. We are sure you'll crack the puzzle. However, if you're stuck at the last four attempts and can't afford a wrong guess, then scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 518 answer for June 26

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

SCARE

RIGHT

IRATE

ORBIT

We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more clues.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 06:35 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets