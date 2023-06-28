Home How To Quordle 520 answer for June 28: Trick-filled puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 28 2023, 09:12 IST
Quordle 520 answer for June 28: The best way to solve today’s puzzle is by checking out these Quordle hints clues and solution. (Play Store)
Quordle 520 answer for June 28: Unlike the last few days, today's puzzle is quite straightforward. But that does not mean that it is easy. Today's Quordle is a mixed bag, which means while no word is especially difficult, all of them have their own individual tricks embedded within them. If you're not used to puzzles like this, solving them can be quite challenging since you're figuring out four different operations at once. If you find yourself getting stuck today, it's no big deal. Just check these Quordle hints and clues to find your path again. And if that's no help, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 520 hints for June 28

Two of the four words today contain repeated letters. There are two words with uncommon letters as well. While there are no words with weird letter arrangements, one of the words might appear a little uncommon to some. The problems are varied today but there is one common way to solve them all. Just use the letter elimination strategy and find out the unique letters as soon as possible. And once done, it's a matter of logic to figure out the words.

Quordle 520 clues for June 28

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, R, W, and T.

2. The words end with the letters R, A, W, and E. 

3. Word 1 clue - a large evergreen tree with wide branches and small thin leaves

4. Word 2 clue - a dance of Cuban origin and complex rhythm

5. Word 3 clue - a woman whose husband has died and who has not married again

6. Word 4 clue - to pay or give a tenth part of especially for the support of a religious establishment or organization

These were your clues. Use them wisely to solve the puzzle. And if still in doubt, just scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 520 answer for June 28

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CEDAR

2. RUMBA

3. WIDOW

4. TITHE

We hope you were able to solve it. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 09:11 IST
