Quordle 521 answer for June 29: Two of a kind! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 521 answer for June 29: The puzzle today can be divided into two groups, because that offers the easiest way to solve it. But how to do it? To know that, you need to check Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 08:29 IST
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 521 answer for June 29: This one trick will make solving today’s puzzle a piece of cake. Check Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

6. Quordle 521 answer for June 29: The last few days were favorable for the players but now that we have entered the final week of the month, things are about to get strenuous. While even today, the difficulty of individual words is not high enough, it requires a specific strategy to unlock the puzzle and solve it without any hassle. Without that, you might end up wasting a few attempts just to guess in futility. So, players, especially the novice ones should note these Quordle hints and clues to gain some important information about these words. And if you require special care, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 521 hints for June 29

So, this is the secret to solving the puzzle. The words can be divided into couplets of two because of how similar structurally they are. If you look at them like that, you are only solving two words. Once this method gives you all the clues, you can go ahead and individually guess the final words. Just remember to use popular consonants as a starting word.

Quordle 521 clues for June 29

1. The words begin with the letters I, M, O, and S.

2. The words end with the letters E, T, D, and R. 

3. Word 1 clue - a subject or problem that people are thinking and talking about

4. Word 2 clue - to climb; ascend. often with up

5. Word 3 clue - resembling an egg in shape

6. Word 4 clue - having a reasonable or healthy mind, or showing good judgment and understanding

These are your clues for the day. Think about them carefully and go take an attempt at the game. If you still feel stuck, then just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 521 answer for June 29

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. ISSUE

2. MOUNT

3. OVOID

4. SANER

These were your words of the day. We hope you were able to figure out all of them and protect your winning streak.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 08:27 IST
