Quordle 541 answer for July 19: There’s a palindrome! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 541 answer for July 19: Today's puzzle throws a challenging but very interesting word toward the players. And it is the problem of a palindrome. For those who do not know, a palindrome is a word (or a phrase or sequence) that reads the same backward as forwards. A common example is ‘madam'. But as interesting as a palindrome is, it is also one of the trickiest words to find out. As you can see in the example, there are two words with repeated letters which means at any point there are only three unique letters that you can find. And if you find yourself at wit's end, then don't worry. We have carefully curated Quordle hints and clues to ensure that you don't fall for its trap. And if somehow you still require extra assistance, you can always check the solution at the bottom.

Quordle 541 hints for July 19

Two words contain a repeated letter. The rest of them do not, which is a great thing. Three out of the four words are common and should already be a part of your vocabulary. On top of that, the letter arrangement of the words is also pretty standard. We believe if you read through till the end of the clues, you probably would have solved half the puzzle before even opening the game. Check them below.

Quordle 541 clues for July 19

1. Today's words begin with the letters W, K, H, and Z.

2. The words end with the letters T, K, C, and A.

3. Word 1 clue - of the lowest quality, or the most unpleasant, difficult, or severe

4. Word 2 clue - an Inuit canoe with a skin cover on a light framework, made watertight by flexible closure

5. Word 3 clue - that is the reason or explanation for

6. Word 4 clue - an African wild animal that looks like a horse, with black or brown and white lines on its body

These are your clues. We are certain you must have figured out a couple of words here itself. For the rest, just use your wit. And if you need some additional help, just scroll for the solutions.

Quordle 541 answer for July 19

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. WORST

2. KAYAK

3. HENCE

4. ZEBRA

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle easily and did not face any confusion. Do check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.