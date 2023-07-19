Home How To Quordle 541 answer for July 19: There’s a palindrome! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 541 answer for July 19: There’s a palindrome! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 541 answer for July 19: The puzzle today has a rare palindrome in it. Don’t know what it is? You might be in need of these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 07:58 IST
Quordle
Quordle 541 answer for July 19: Check these Quordle clues and hints and add an extra day to the streak (HT Tech)
Quordle
Quordle 541 answer for July 19: Check these Quordle clues and hints and add an extra day to the streak (HT Tech)

Quordle 541 answer for July 19: Today's puzzle throws a challenging but very interesting word toward the players. And it is the problem of a palindrome. For those who do not know, a palindrome is a word (or a phrase or sequence) that reads the same backward as forwards. A common example is ‘madam'. But as interesting as a palindrome is, it is also one of the trickiest words to find out. As you can see in the example, there are two words with repeated letters which means at any point there are only three unique letters that you can find. And if you find yourself at wit's end, then don't worry. We have carefully curated Quordle hints and clues to ensure that you don't fall for its trap. And if somehow you still require extra assistance, you can always check the solution at the bottom.

Quordle 541 hints for July 19

Two words contain a repeated letter. The rest of them do not, which is a great thing. Three out of the four words are common and should already be a part of your vocabulary. On top of that, the letter arrangement of the words is also pretty standard. We believe if you read through till the end of the clues, you probably would have solved half the puzzle before even opening the game. Check them below.

Quordle 541 clues for July 19

1. Today's words begin with the letters W, K, H, and Z.

2. The words end with the letters T, K, C, and A.

3. Word 1 clue - of the lowest quality, or the most unpleasant, difficult, or severe

4. Word 2 clue - an Inuit canoe with a skin cover on a light framework, made watertight by flexible closure

5. Word 3 clue - that is the reason or explanation for

6. Word 4 clue - an African wild animal that looks like a horse, with black or brown and white lines on its body

These are your clues. We are certain you must have figured out a couple of words here itself. For the rest, just use your wit. And if you need some additional help, just scroll for the solutions.

Quordle 541 answer for July 19

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. WORST

2. KAYAK

3. HENCE

4. ZEBRA

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle easily and did not face any confusion. Do check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 07:56 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets