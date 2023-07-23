Quordle 545 answers for July 23: Get all green boxes! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 545 answers for July 23: The last thing any player wants on a Sunday morning is to deal with a tricky puzzle. Sunday is the weekend and a time when people finally relax from the stress of their regular life. And it is not always possible to give their hundred percent to the game. Yet, the streak must be protected. In case you feel like relaxing and not putting in much effort today, we've got a solution for you — Quordle hints and clues. As always, we have carefully curated information that will help you reach the answers without much hassle. Also, if you're stuck on the last few attempts and you cannot afford to make a guess, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 545 hints for July 23

The words today are sort of a mixed bag. There is one word with repeated letters. Another word is obscure and can give you trouble guessing, but the others should be easy to figure out. Considering the words, we recommend going with a vowel-heavy starting word. For more, check the clues below.

Quordle 545 clues for July 23

1. Today's words begin with the letters E, G, S, and V.

2. The words end with the letters Y, Y, P, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - the act of entering a place or joining a particular society or organization

4. Word 2 clue - feeling dizzy or unsteady

5. Word 3 clue - a small piece of paper, usually with a colorful design, that is attached to a package

6. Word 4 clue - to eject the contents of the stomach through the mouth

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 545 answers for July 23

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. ENTRY

2. GIDDY

3. STAMP

4. VOMIT

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.