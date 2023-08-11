Home How To Quordle 564 answer for August 11: Improve the game! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 564 answer for August 11: Today's puzzle might be easy but it is not a piece of cake, so beware! Use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to protect your streak.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 11 2023, 07:21 IST
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 564 answer for August 11: Before you give up, check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)

Quordle 564 answer for August 11: After a week of tricky puzzles, are players in for a moment of respite? Quordle can be mercilessly difficult when it wants to and for the majority of this week, it was. However, today, the difficulty level has drastically reduced, giving even the casual players a hope to build up their streak. But do remember that just because it is an easy puzzle, you should not take it lightly. You will still have to use the right strategy to figure out the words. And if you are struggling, then you should check these Quordle hints and clues to guide yourself in the right direction. And if you need some extra assistance, just go to the bottom to check the solutions too.

Quordle 564 hints for August 11

There is one word with repeated letters, but that is honestly the extent of the tricks in today's puzzle. And this makes finding the words much easier too. The words are all common and follow a simple letter arrangement, so you have nothing to worry about at all. Just use your favorite starting word and get down to solving it.

Quordle 564 clues for August 11

1. Today's words begin with the letters R, M, M, and Z.

2. The words end with the letters L, R, Y, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - to send or push somebody/something back or away

4. Word 2 clue - a large house in the country that has land around it

5. Word 3 clue - the means of paying for something or buying something [coins or notes]

6. Word 4 clue - having a strong, pleasant, and somewhat spicy flavor

These were your clues. Now go on and solve the puzzle. These clues will make your job a lot easier. And if you're struggling with your last few attempts, then just scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 564 answer for August 11

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. REPEL

2. MANOR

3. MONEY

4. ZESTY

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. For more such hints and clues, make sure to come back again tomorrow.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 07:04 IST
