Quordle 565 answer for August 12: Do not be overconfident! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 565 answer for August 12: Apart from minor tricks here and there, it is a pretty clean puzzle today. But we want to highlight one important thing. Taking a look at Quordle statistics shows that on the days the puzzle is comparatively easier, players face a harder time getting a win. That is usually because players are looking for complicated puzzles and easier answers to escape their vigilance. And this is why sometimes, it helps to know what to expect from the puzzle. This is why we put together these Quordle hints and clues to help players get a better understanding of the challenge and gain some useful tips to solve it. And if even that isn't enough, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solution.

Quordle 565 hints for August 12

As mentioned above, today's puzzle is generally easy. There is only a single word with repeated letters and just one uncommon letter is present in the entire puzzle. That itself should tell you how to approach the game but if you have any doubt, we would recommend going for a starting word with popular consonants.

Quordle 565 clues for August 12

1. Today's words begin with the letters A, S, G, and P.

2. The words end with the letters N, E, T, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - a garment covering part of the front of the body and tied at the waist, for protecting the wearer's clothing

4. Word 2 clue - no longer new or fresh

5. Word 3 clue - a feeling of worry or unhappiness that you have because you have done something wrong

6. Word 4 clue - a social event, often in someone's home, at which people enjoy themselves

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 565 answer for August 12

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. APRON

2. STALE

3. GUILT

4. PARTY

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle easily. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.