Home How To Quordle 569 answer for August 16: A peculiar puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 569 answer for August 16: A peculiar puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 569 answer for August 16: We are back to standard affairs with today’s puzzle and while not as tricky as last week, you will still need these Qurodle hints, clues and solutions to get the win.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 07:12 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 569 answer for August 16: Looking for a way to ensure your victory in today’s puzzle? Just take a look at these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Quordle/Play Store)

Quordle 569 answer for August 16: We are back to regular difficulty puzzles this week after a tough spell last week that resulted in many veterans losing their streak. For the newer players, that is a good thing as now you get a chance to build your winning streak up and get among the top players across the world. And if you were one of those who unfortunately lost their streak last week, then you need to get back with vengeance in mind and make sure nothing stops you before getting the coveted three-digit winning streak. And whether you are a new player or a seasoned veteran, we are here to help you in your quest with our Quordle hints and clues. These sections will give you more information about the words today so when you make the first guess, you will know exactly what to do. And if you still need more assistance, simply scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 569 hints for August 16

Let us give you the good news. There are no obscure words today. So, it is as straightforward as it gets, but it does have one word with repeated letters. And to make it even simpler, three out of the four words follow the vowel-consonant-vowel pattern for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th position of the word. So, winning the game should not be too difficult. Use a consonant-heavy starting word today.

Quordle 569 clues for August 16

1. The words begin with the letters B, Q, A, and A.

2. The words end with the letters T, K, T, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - to increase or improve something

4. Word 2 clue - one of the most basic forms of matter that make up the heavier elementary particles

5. Word 3 clue - a person or an animal that is fully grown

6. Word 4 clue - a feeling of anxiety and worry about a situation or about your life

These are your clues. Read them once properly and then go and give the game your best effort. We are sure you will not face any hassle solving the puzzle. However, if you do feel confused, just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 569 answer for August 16

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BOOST

2. QUARK

3. ADULT

4. ANGST

We hope you were successfully able to add another day to your winning streak. Make sure to come back here again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 07:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets