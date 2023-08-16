Quordle 569 answer for August 16: A peculiar puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 569 answer for August 16: We are back to regular difficulty puzzles this week after a tough spell last week that resulted in many veterans losing their streak. For the newer players, that is a good thing as now you get a chance to build your winning streak up and get among the top players across the world. And if you were one of those who unfortunately lost their streak last week, then you need to get back with vengeance in mind and make sure nothing stops you before getting the coveted three-digit winning streak. And whether you are a new player or a seasoned veteran, we are here to help you in your quest with our Quordle hints and clues. These sections will give you more information about the words today so when you make the first guess, you will know exactly what to do. And if you still need more assistance, simply scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 569 hints for August 16

Let us give you the good news. There are no obscure words today. So, it is as straightforward as it gets, but it does have one word with repeated letters. And to make it even simpler, three out of the four words follow the vowel-consonant-vowel pattern for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th position of the word. So, winning the game should not be too difficult. Use a consonant-heavy starting word today.

Quordle 569 clues for August 16

1. The words begin with the letters B, Q, A, and A.

2. The words end with the letters T, K, T, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - to increase or improve something

4. Word 2 clue - one of the most basic forms of matter that make up the heavier elementary particles

5. Word 3 clue - a person or an animal that is fully grown

6. Word 4 clue - a feeling of anxiety and worry about a situation or about your life

These are your clues. Read them once properly and then go and give the game your best effort. We are sure you will not face any hassle solving the puzzle. However, if you do feel confused, just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 569 answer for August 16

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BOOST

2. QUARK

3. ADULT

4. ANGST

We hope you were successfully able to add another day to your winning streak. Make sure to come back here again tomorrow for more hints and clues.