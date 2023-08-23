Home How To Quordle 576 answer for August 23: Your streak is in trouble! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 576 answer for August 23: If you’re stuck, make sure to check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 23 2023, 07:08 IST
Quordle 576 answer for August 23: Fight the trickery of today's puzzle with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

Quordle 576 answer for August 23: Letter repetition remains one of the classic problems to solve in Quordle. The rules of the game state that the player has to find five-letter words. But what if there are only 4 or 3 unique letters in the word? Most do not expect it and as a result, they exhaust their attempts guessing newer letters. Solving these puzzles is tricky and if you are having a hard time, you should check out our Quordle hints and clues that will give you a solid strategy to solve the puzzle. And in case you need extra attention, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 576 hints for August 23

Today, three out of the four words contain repeated letters. That means you will have to consider that three words will have four or fewer unique letters in them. So, is the letter elimination strategy still viable? Yes. But your aim should be to find as many letters in 3-4 attempts and then if you still do not have all the clues, just try to think where a double letter can fit in. It might take you a bit longer to figure out, but you will definitely crack the puzzle.

Quordle 576 clues for August 23

1. Today's words begin with the letters D, B, C, and G.

2. The words end with the letters Y, E, N, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - a short simple song

4. Word 2 clue - to hurry somewhere or through a place in a rude and forceful way

5. Word 3 clue - an accepted principle or rule

6. Word 4 clue - an exclamation of mild surprise or wonder

These were your clues. Now, go out there and give the game your best shot. And for those of you who are still in need of extra assistance, just scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 576 answer for August 23

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. DITTY

2. BARGE

3. CANON

4. GOLLY

We hope you were able to solve it. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 07:08 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets