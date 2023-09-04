Quordle 588 answer for September 4: Today's solutions are tough! Check hints, and clues here

Quordle 588 answer for September 4. Quordle is making your Monday extremely difficult! Today's words could be very tricky to guess, especially if you don't have an expansive vocabulary. Therefore, all four words will require some effort to be guessed. Since players only have a limited number of attempts, it becomes crucial to not make mistakes. The words are not common, and two of them are seldom used in daily conversations.

To make it much easier, we have listed Quordle hints and clues that can help you maintain your winning streak. They will not only help you in solving the puzzle easily but also make sure that your streak does not get broken. And if you're looking for the solutions, just scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 588 hints for September 4

It should be noted that only one of the words contains repeated letters. As such, guessing others will be tricky. In case you are stuck, our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then on their arrangement. Also, you can check the clues given below for more clarity.

So, if you do not wish to break your Quordle winning streak, check hints, and clues for Quirdle 588 below.

Quordle 588 clues for September 4

Today's words start with the letters F, E, E, and R.

The words end with the letters Y, T, T, and X.

Word 1 clue - It is a water transport.

Word 2 clue - To show triumphant elation or jubilation.

Word 3 clue - To apply or bring to bear.

Word 4 clue - To make or become less tense or anxious

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and the words will become relatively easy to guess. However, if you're still scratching your head, then scroll down to find the answer below.

Quordle 588 answer for September 4

Think! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. The four words in today's Quordle are:

FERRY

EXULT

EXERT

RELAX

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.