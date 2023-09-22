Quordle 606 answer for September 22: Simple puzzle today! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 606 answer for September 22: After a long time, Quordle has come out all guns blazing. We have not seen a puzzle this difficult in weeks and it sure threw us off-guard at first. We predict a lot of streaks getting broken today and an opportunity for many to climb up the ladder. And all this is because the game has picked multiple words with repeated letters. Solving the puzzle will not be easy but do not worry because there is one way to ensure that you get all the green boxes and that is our Quordle hints and clues. And if you directly want the solution, you can just scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 606 hints for September 22

Three out of the four words today contain repeated letters. On top of that, all the words have different letter arrangements. Finally, one of the words itself is obscure. A combination of all three means that solving the puzzle today will be a tricky thing. Try to use the letter elimination strategy to find the clues as soon as possible. We recommend using a starting word with popular consonants for this particular game.

Quordle 606 clues for September 22

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, M, P, and K.

2. The words end with the letters I, O, E, and K.

3. Word 1 clue - a small green or red vegetable that has a very strong hot taste

4. Word 2 clue - an underground train system in a large city

5. Word 3 clue - to crush food into a thick, soft sauce

6. Word 4 clue - a small building where things such as chocolate, drinks, or newspapers are sold

These are your clues. We are sure if you just thought about it for a moment, you will know the answers instinctively. And if you're still having trouble then just scroll down to check the solution.

Quordle 606 answer for September 22

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CHILI

2. METRO

3. PUREE

4. KIOSK

We hope this challenging puzzle did not bother you too much. Do make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.