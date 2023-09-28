Icon
Home How To Quordle 612 answers for September 28: Tricky challenge! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 612 answers for September 28: Tricky challenge! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 612 answer for September 28: Guessing today’s answers can be tricky as they are uncommon words! Crack them with these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 28 2023, 06:13 IST
Solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. (HT Tech)
Solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. (HT Tech)

Quordle 612 answer for September 28: Unlike Wordle where there is just one word to guess, Quordle is a more tricky affair as players have to guess four words in a limited number of attempts. While today's Quordle words are not too difficult, they are uncommon words that can make it a bit difficult. Players are not advised to make random guesses to prevent breaking their winning streak. Here are some of the Quordle 612 hints and clues that you can get help from. And as always, if you need more help, just scroll to the bottom for the solutions. As always, if you need more help, just scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 612 hints for September 28

As there are limited attempts to win the game and 4 words to crack, you will have to be very cautious with every guess you make. All four words are uncommon and are rarely used in everyday conversations. There is one word with repeated letters as well and all words contain at least one vowel. If you're looking for some clues to make your life easier, check below.

Quordle 612 clues for September 28

1. Today's words begin with S, P, S, and S.

2. The words end with Y, H, R, and P.

3. Word 1 clue - expressing in a bold or spirited manner.

4. Word 2 clue - a round stone fruit with juicy yellow flesh and downy pinkish-yellow skin.

5. Word 3 clue - completely confident that one is right.

6. Word 4 clue - removing one's clothes.

The best set of clues to solve today's Quordle challenge is here. Hope these Quordle hints and clues help you win today's game at least attempt. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle 612 answers for September 28

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

SAUCY

PEACH

SURER

STRIP

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 28 Sep, 06:13 IST
