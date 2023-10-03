Quordle 617 answer for October 3: Safe bet! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 617 answer for October 3: If you are a new player, you should know that Quordle was created to serve a specific niche. People who felt Wordle was too easy and wanted a tougher challenge. The game loves throwing challenging words and tricking its players. Cracking all the 4 five-letter words today is not that easy. The words are complex and will make it tricky for you to win the game! With only limited attempts to crack the answers in your hand, knowing a few hints and clues can help you a lot in solving today's answers. Here are some of the Quordle hints and clues from which you can get help. And as always, if you need more help, just scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 617 hints for October 3

Only one of the words today contains repeated letters, so you don't need to worry about it. And on top of that, there are no obscure words either. However, one issue with all of the words is that they have a weird letter arrangement. Additionally, one of the words has a letter that usually does not get caught in most letter elimination strategies. On the whole, this puzzle will really test how versatile you can think while being really efficient. To solve it, we recommend using a vowel-heavy word.

Quordle 617 clues for October 3

1. Today's words begin with the letters F, S, A, and P.

2. The words end with the letters H, Y, E, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - recently produced, obtained, or arrived

4. Word 2 clue - often in a bad mood, unfriendly, and not polite

5. Word 3 clue - a hard, round fruit with a smooth green, red or yellow skin

6. Word 4 clue - a permanent fold that is sewn or pressed into a piece of cloth

These were your clues. We urge you to carefully go through them and think about it for a moment. If you look carefully, you'll find that you already know a couple of letters before even attempting to solve the puzzle. And if you need more assistance, then simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 617 answer for October 3

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. FRESH

2. SURLY

3. APPLE

4. PLEAT

We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!