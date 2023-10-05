Quordle 619 answer for October 5: Grab a win! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 619 answer for October 5: This Wednesday's puzzle has just one trick in its sleeve and it is the one with repeated letters. However, do not it will be too easy to deal with just because only one trick is at play. Solving the puzzle is easier said than done. This happens because while playing the game, you go from clue to clue and then try to unjumble the letters into a word that can be the solution, but if you can't find more clues after 4th letter, usually players tend to eliminate more letters, which just wastes their attempts, instead of considering if the word can have a double letter. But don't worry. To make sure you don't fall into this trap, we have brought these Quordle hints and clues. And if you're still stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solutions too.

Quordle 619 hints for October 5

Three of the four words today are common, have no repeated letters and do not contain any uncommon letter either. However, one word has both repeated letters and contains uncommon letter within it. So, once you solve that one, the rest should be very easy to deal with. Just use the letter elimination strategy and you should not have a tough time.

Quordle 619 clues for October 5

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, T, M, and C.

2. The words end with the letters W, E, R, and, E.

3. Word 1 clue - a thin tube made of plastic or waterproof paper that is used to suck liquid into the mouth

4. Word 2 clue - mark made above a letter, especially n, to show an accent

5. Word 3 clue - a person whose job is to work in a mine to get coal, salt, tin, etc.

6. Word 4 clue - to cut wood or stone in order to make an object or to put a pattern or writing on it

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 619 answer for October 5

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. STRAW

2. TILDE

3. MINER

4. CARVE

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

