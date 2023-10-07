Quordle 621 answer for October 7: Slow and steady! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 621 answer for October 7: Luck has shined on Quordle players as the game has turned down its difficulty by a notch and has offered an easy mid-week puzzle. But when we say easy, we mean that it is easier compared to recent puzzles, not that you have a 100 percent chance of getting a win. And because the risk of losing exists with every puzzle, no matter whether easy or hard, that is why you need to check out these Quordle hints and clues to ensure that your streak is always protected. These hints and clues will give you information relating to today's words so that you don't have to make wild guesses. And if you need even further help, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 621 hints for October 7

So, this is where the easy part lies. There is only one word with repeated letters, the words are pretty common and the usage of uncommon letters are kept at a minimum. On top of that, the letter arrangement of the words is also pretty standard. We believe if you read through till the end of the clues, you probably would have solved half the puzzle before even opening the website. We recommend starting with a word that contains popular consonants.

Quordle 621 clues for October 7

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, A, S, and W.

2. The words end with the letters N, F, Y, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - a person who holds religious beliefs that are not part of any of the world's main religions

4. Word 2 clue - not friendly or willing to take part in things

5. Word 3 clue - having many spikes or sharp projecting points

6. Word 4 clue - during the time that, or at the same time as

These are your clues. We are certain you must have figured out a couple of words here. For the rest, just use your wit. And if you need some additional help, just scroll for the solutions.

Quordle 621 answer for October 7

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PAGAN

2. ALOOF

3. SPIKY

4. WHILE

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle easily and did not face any confusion. Do check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!