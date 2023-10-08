Quordle 622 answer for October 8: Another double trouble! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 622 answer for October 8: After a long time, Quordle has come out all guns blazing. We have not seen a puzzle this difficult in weeks and it sure threw us off-guard at first. We predict a lot of streaks getting broken today and an opportunity for many to climb up the ladder. And all this is because the game has picked multiple words with repeated letters. Solving the puzzle will not be easy but do not worry because there is one way to ensure that you get all the green boxes and that is our Quordle hints and clues. And if you directly want the solution, you can just scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 622 hints for October 8

Two out of the four words today contain repeated letters. On top of that, all the words have different letter arrangements. Finally, one of the words itself is obscure. A combination of all three means that solving the puzzle today will be a tricky thing. Try to use the letter elimination strategy to find the clues as soon as possible. We recommend using a starting word with popular consonants for this particular game.

Quordle 622 clues for October 8

1. Today's words begin with the letters R, A, P, and U.

2. The words end with the letters Y, E, Y, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - prepared and able to do something or to be used

4. Word 2 clue - behave in a way that belittles or degrades (someone)

5. Word 3 clue - swollen to a size slightly larger than usual

6. Word 4 clue - a person or thing that shows the existence or direction of a trend

These are your clues. We are sure if you just thought about it for a moment, you will know the answers instinctively. And if you're still having trouble then just scroll down to check the solution.

Quordle 622 answer for October 8

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. READY

2. ABASE

3. PUFFY

4. UTILE

We hope this challenging puzzle did not bother you too much. Do make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

