Quordle 625 answer for October 11: Tough task! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 625 answer for October 11: While Wordle is giving the players a series of easy puzzles, Quordle is increasing the difficulty every passing day. We are again presented with a single word that increases the difficulty of the puzzle significantly. This word, besides the usual shenanigans of the game, has a new problem to solve. And if you're not a seasoned veteran of the game, you might struggle big time. So, do not take any unnecessary risks and use these Quordle hints and clues to solve the puzzle. And if you're stuck in a tough spot, you can always jump to the bottom to check the solutions.

Quordle 625 hints for October 11

Today, only two of the words contain a repeated letter. But that's not all. Every single word comes with its own set of challenges. There are words with uncommon letters, words with abnormal letter arrangement and obscure words that might be tricky for you to find out. So, you have to be really careful today. Make sure to solve the puzzle with the letter elimination strategy and check our clues below.

Quordle 625 clues for October 11

1. Today's words begin with the letters M, G, S, and N.

2. The words end with the letters Y, Y, Y, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - often changing moods in a way that people cannot predict

4. Word 2 clue - full of or covered with grime

5. Word 3 clue - used to describe something that is extremely emotional in an embarrassing way

6. Word 4 clue - a person who is trained to look after sick or injured people

These were your clues. We believe they will help in solving the puzzle quite easily. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solutions.

Quordle 625 answer for October 11

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. MOODY

2. GRIMY

3. SAPPY

4. NURSE

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. For more such hints and clues, make sure to come back again tomorrow.