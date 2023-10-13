Icon
Home How To Quordle 627 answer for October 13: Follow the basics! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 627 answer for October 13: Follow the basics! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 627 answer for October 13: Today's Quordle challenge is an easy one to crack. Just concentrate and check the Quordle hints, clues here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 13 2023, 07:09 IST
Icon
Quordle 627
Quordle 627 answer for October 13: Winning today can be extremely easy as long as you follow the instructions of today’s Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)
Quordle 627
Quordle 627 answer for October 13: Winning today can be extremely easy as long as you follow the instructions of today’s Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 627 answer for October 13: Compared to the usual Quordle difficulty, today's puzzle is definitely not the challenging side. Players might find a couple of words extremely confusing while playing the game. However, it is still easier than the streak breaker earlier this week. And that's why this is also a great time to build a new strategy which is likely to help you come up with solutions on your own. If you have been struggling to find a strategy like that, make sure to check out the Quordle hints section. We have added a unique strategy for the game. For information regarding today's words, just scroll further to the Quordle clues section. And if you're in desperation and need to know the words, we understand. Just go to the bottom to find the Quordle solutions.

Quordle 627 hints for October 13

Today's puzzle has two words with repeated letters. This might be a bit tricky to find but that's the only real challenge in the game today. We also believe one single word might be unfamiliar to you but the rest would be easy to find. Now, coming to the strategy, the best way to solve a puzzle is by eliminating as many letters as possible in the first few attempts. Once the majority of the letters have been revealed, it's a game of jumbled letters from there on out and should not be difficult to solve.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Quordle 627 clues for October 13

1. Today's words begin with the letters G, S, F, and M.

2. The words end with the letters L, Y, D, and L.

3. Word 1 clue - a part of a cooker where the food is cooked by heat from above

4. Word 2 clue - dirty and unpleasant; possibly connected with illegal or immoral activities

5. Word 3 clue - a long leaf, often divided into parts along the edge, of some plants or trees

6. Word 4 clue - a large picture painted on a wall

There you go. We believe these clues have presented the words in a platter for you. All you need to do is think carefully and the solution will come to you. But if you're still not sure, simply scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 627 answer for October 13

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. GRILL

2. SEEDY

3. FROND

4. MURAL

We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more clues.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Oct, 07:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA
GTA 6 release date, trailer, gameplay, and leaks: Everything a die-hard fan should know
Fortnite
Fortnite introduces creator-made maps in Halloween update
Roblox
Roblox finally released on PS4 and PS5; Know all about it
Rocket League
Rocket League players, beware! You will not be able to trade items after this DATE
Sony PS5
Sony announces new-look PlayStation 5 with slimmer design, increased storage
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon