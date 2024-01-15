Icon
Home How To Quordle 721 answer for January 15: Vowel-rich answers today! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 721 answer for January 15: Vowel-rich answers today! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 721 answer for January 15: Confused? Today’s Quordle 721 puzzle features vowel-rich words that could leave you dazed! But don’t fret. Just check Quordle 721 hints, clues, and answer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 15 2024, 18:01 IST
Icon
Quordle
Quordle 721 answer for January 15: The puzzle again brings some tricky, and vowel-rich words. (Play Store)
Quordle
Quordle 721 answer for January 15: The puzzle again brings some tricky, and vowel-rich words. (Play Store)

Quordle 721 answer for January 15: Quordle 721 brings tricky solutions! For the unaware, Quordle is a word game where players must guess 4 five-letter words simultaneously. With only nine attempts, players must get all the answers correct without any access to hints or clues. Since players only have a limited number of attempts, it becomes crucial to not make mistakes. Therefore, it is advised to not make random guesses without any game plan. If today's Quordle 721 puzzle has left you scratching your head, then check out the hints, and clues below. You can also scroll to the end to find the answer to Quordle 721.

Quordle 721 hints for January 15

As there are limited attempts and you have to crack 4 words, you will have to be a bit cautious with every guess you make. Quordle becomes even more tricky when there is a repetition of letters. Today, just one out of the four words has repeated letters. However, that word has two letters that are repeated! Moreover, all of them contain at least one vowel, making the guessing game even more tricky. But don't fret. Take the help of Quordle 721 clues mentioned below.

Quordle 721 clues for January 15

Today's words begin with the letters Q, N, F, and S.

The words end with the letters L, L, R, and T.

Word 1 clue - a small short-tailed Old World game bird resembling a tiny partridge.

Word 2 clue - the small hole or lump in the middle of your stomach.

Word 3 clue - a person who frees another.

Word 4 clue - a sound made by something hitting the water with force.

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. S, go ahead and give Quordle 721 a try! But if you find that you are still struggling, simply scroll down to the solutions below.

Quordle 721 answer for January 15

SPOILER ALERT. Do not go any further if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle yet. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. QUAIL

2. NAVEL

3. FREER

4. SPLAT

We hope the final word was not too much trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Also read these top stories today:

Disturbing! An artist who shook up the cultural world with a haunting female portrait created by AI has decided she's had enough of the new technology for now. It's very addictive, she says. Know blow-by-blow account of it all here.

How will AI disrupt the world of work? Artificial intelligence raises serious concerns for jobs but it will also create new positions, says Adecco chief. "AI is probably the largest disruption and revolution that we've seen in decades," he says. Read all about it here.

AI models were "highly context-dependent"! AI-powered prediction models made accurate predictions within the trial they were developed in, but gave "random predictions" outside of it, says study. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jan, 18:01 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon