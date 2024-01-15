Quordle 721 answer for January 15: Vowel-rich answers today! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 721 answer for January 15: Quordle 721 brings tricky solutions! For the unaware, Quordle is a word game where players must guess 4 five-letter words simultaneously. With only nine attempts, players must get all the answers correct without any access to hints or clues. Since players only have a limited number of attempts, it becomes crucial to not make mistakes. Therefore, it is advised to not make random guesses without any game plan. If today's Quordle 721 puzzle has left you scratching your head, then check out the hints, and clues below. You can also scroll to the end to find the answer to Quordle 721.

Quordle 721 hints for January 15

As there are limited attempts and you have to crack 4 words, you will have to be a bit cautious with every guess you make. Quordle becomes even more tricky when there is a repetition of letters. Today, just one out of the four words has repeated letters. However, that word has two letters that are repeated! Moreover, all of them contain at least one vowel, making the guessing game even more tricky. But don't fret. Take the help of Quordle 721 clues mentioned below.

Quordle 721 clues for January 15

Today's words begin with the letters Q, N, F, and S.

The words end with the letters L, L, R, and T.

Word 1 clue - a small short-tailed Old World game bird resembling a tiny partridge.

Word 2 clue - the small hole or lump in the middle of your stomach.

Word 3 clue - a person who frees another.

Word 4 clue - a sound made by something hitting the water with force.

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. S, go ahead and give Quordle 721 a try! But if you find that you are still struggling, simply scroll down to the solutions below.

Quordle 721 answer for January 15

SPOILER ALERT. Do not go any further if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle yet. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. QUAIL

2. NAVEL

3. FREER

4. SPLAT

We hope the final word was not too much trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

