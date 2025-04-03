Racharikam OTT release date: The Telugu political drama movie set to release on…

The gripping Telugu political drama Racharikam is set to make its digital debut soon. Directed by Suresh Lankalapalli, this film takes viewers back to the 1980s, when love, politics, and societal struggles collide in the village of Rachakonda. The story revolves around Bhargavi Reddy and Shiva, who find themselves caught in a web of family conflicts, political ambitions, and caste hierarchies. As the narrative unfolds, it highlights themes of male dominance and social oppression while exploring the intricacies of personal relationships amidst political turmoil.

Racharikam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online

The movie will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play starting April 11, as confirmed by the platform's announcement on Instagram: "Get ready for a power-packed South thriller! #Racharikam premieres on #LionsgatePlay this April 11. Don't miss the action!"

Racharikam OTT Release Date: Plot, Cast & Crew, Trailer and more

The film revolves around the lives of Shiva and Bhargavi Reddy, whose bond is tested by the ever-present forces of politics and power. As Bhargavi, an aspiring politician, grapples with her love for Shiva, the tensions between their respective families intensify, leading to political chaos. Shiva, a youth leader from the Mana Sakthi Party, finds himself at odds with the power struggles surrounding Bhargavi's political ambitions, creating an emotional and ideological rift between them.

Racharikam brings forth themes of caste oppression, political manipulation, and the balance of power within families. It highlights the consequences of political ambitions that clash with personal relationships, ultimately culminating in a dramatic confrontation that promises to captivate audiences.

The film's ensemble cast features Vijay Shankar as Shiva, Varun Sandesh as Vivek Reddy, Bhargavi's elder brother, and Apsara Rani as Bhargavi Reddy. The cast also includes Srikanth Iyengar, Esshwar, Vijay Ram Raju, Hyper Aadi, and Satish Saripalli. Each actor brings depth to their respective roles, enhancing the impact of the political drama.

Racharikam is produced by Esshwar under Chill Bross Entertainment. Arya Sai Krishna takes on the cinematography, while JP handles the editing. Music for the film is composed by artist Vengi, adding to the intensity of the narrative. The trailer promises a mix of emotional struggle and high-stakes political rivalry, weaving a captivating story around the lives of the characters.

The film's compelling storytelling and strong performances resonated well with audiences, making it a must-watch for those interested in political dramas.

The film's compelling storytelling and strong performances resonated well with audiences, making it a must-watch for those interested in political dramas.