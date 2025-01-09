Razakar OTT Release: Telugu Historical Drama Streaming From…

Razakar OTT Release Date: The highly anticipated Telugu historical dramaRazakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad, directed by Yata Satyanarayana, is set to make its OTT debut after much anticipation. Originally slated for a digital release on Zee5, the film has now secured a streaming spot on Aha, and is set to go live from January 24, 2025. This delay marks a shift in the movie's journey, as it arrives almost a year after its theatrical debut in March 2024.

When and Where to Watch Razakar

Razakar will be available for streaming exclusively on Aha from January 24, 2025. The historical epic, based on significant events surrounding India's post-independence era, will offer viewers a powerful narrative detailing the struggles faced by Hyderabad's people. Fans eager for engaging post-Pongal entertainment can now look forward to experiencing the film in the comfort of their homes.

Razakar: Story

The official trailer of Razakar offers a captivating glimpse into the turbulent period of Hyderabad's political upheaval in 1947. The film portrays the violent struggles between the Razakars, a paramilitary group loyal to the Nizam, and the resistance movements that opposed them. Central to the narrative is the lead-up to Operation Polo, an event marking the annexation of Hyderabad into India. The drama sheds light on the hardships faced by common people and the relentless courage of those who stood against oppression.

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Produced by Gudur Narayana Reddy under Samarveer Creation LLP,Razakar boasts a talented cast and crew. The film features prominent actors such as Bobby Simha, Tej Sapru, Makarand Deshpande, Raj Arjun, and Vedhika, who bring the historical characters to life. Cinematography by Kushendar Ramesh Reddy and editing by Tammiraju complement the gripping narrative, ensuring an engaging cinematic experience.

Since its theatrical release, Razakar has sparked considerable debate. While many praised its bold and raw storytelling, others raised concerns about the film's portrayal of caste dynamics and its historical accuracy. Despite mixed reviews, the film's powerful themes and historical portrayal attracted significant attention. Currently, Razakar holds a respectable IMDb rating of 7.9/10.



For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.