RCB vs CSK RR IPL 2023 Live: Where to Stream Bengaluru vs Chennai IPL Match Today Live Score

RCB vs CSK TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: The TATA IPL 2023 points table is now taking up shape with Rajasthan Royals at the summit, followed by Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans at the 2nd and 3rd place respectively. Today's opponents Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have had similar start to the IPL season with both teams winning 2 matches out of four. As a result, CSK occupy the 6th place while RCB languish at the 7th spot.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch RCB vs CSK TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK Live: Time and Venue

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Mangalam Chinnaswamy Stadium, also known as the Karnataka State Cricket Association Stadium in Bangalore. The RCB vs CSK match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, April 17.

TATA IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK Live: Where to watch

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

RCB vs CSK: Squad Comparison

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad: Faf Du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad: MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala.