Recover deleted WhatsApp chats in minutes: Easy step-by-step guide to restore your lost messages

Losing WhatsApp chats, whether due to accidental deletion or device switches, can be frustrating. However, there are several methods to restore those messages, depending on your backup settings and device type. WhatsApp offers built-in tools like cloud backups on Google Drive and iCloud, as well as local storage options for Android users. Additionally, third-party recovery tools may assist in retrieving lost data in certain cases. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you recover deleted WhatsApp chats.

Recover Deleted WhatsApp Chats

Restoring WhatsApp chats depends on the backup settings and device being used. Here's how you can recover messages on both Android and iOS:

1. From Google Drive or iCloud Backup

1. Android:

Check for a Google Drive backup in Settings > Chats > Chat backup.

Uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp.

Verify your phone number and tap Restore when prompted.

Also read: Netflix secret Christmas movie codes: Unlock hidden holiday gems with these simple steps

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. iOS:

Check for an iCloud backup in Settings > Chats > Chat Backup.

Reinstall WhatsApp and restore the chat history.

Tools/Backup: Google Drive/iCloud

3. From Local Backup (Android only)

Open the File Manager and go to WhatsApp > Databases.

Identify the backup file (e.g., msgstore.db.crypt12).

Rename the file to msgstore.db.crypt12.

Reinstall WhatsApp and choose Restore during setup.

Backup: Local storage (Android)

Also read: How to turn your old smartphone into a dash cam: A simple, cost-effective safety solution for drivers

For WhatsApp Business Users

Follow the same steps as above, ensuring backups are enabled for business chats.

Tools/Backup: Google Drive/iCloud

Using Third-Party Tools

If the above methods don't work, third-party recovery tools may help. Connect your device, scan for deleted chats, and follow the tool's instructions. Make sure to download recovery tools from trusted platforms like the Google Play Store to avoid malware or viruses.

Also read: How to turn your old smartphone into a dash cam: A simple, cost-effective safety solution for drivers

Preventing Data Loss

To protect your WhatsApp chats, enable regular backups to Google Drive or iCloud. You can choose the frequency of backups - daily, weekly, or monthly - to ensure your data is always saved. If you delete a chat by mistake, act quickly to recover it, as new data could overwrite deleted messages, making them harder to retrieve.

For conversations you don't need often, consider archiving instead of deleting. You can also export important chats as text files for extra security.

By regularly backing up your chats and acting quickly in case of accidental deletion, you can keep your WhatsApp data secure and easily recoverable when needed.