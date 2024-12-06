Latest Tech News How To Recover deleted WhatsApp chats in minutes: Easy step-by-step guide to restore your lost messages

Recover deleted WhatsApp chats in minutes: Easy step-by-step guide to restore your lost messages

Accidentally deleting WhatsApp chats? Know simple, effective methods to recover your messages, whether using cloud backups, local storage, or third-party tools, with this comprehensive guide.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 06 2024, 20:09 IST
5 WhatsApp tips to make messaging fun: Disappearing messages, chat wallpapers and more
WhatsApp
1/5 Utilize Disappearing Messages: This feature automatically removes messages after a specified timeframe, enhancing privacy. Users can select durations of 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days for individual or group chats, though message previews persist in notifications until the app is opened. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp
2/5 Initiate Audio and Video Calls: WhatsApp allows free one-on-one or group calls of up to 32 participants. Users can effortlessly toggle between audio and video calls, with the latter defaulting to the camera being on but providing the option to switch cameras. (unsplash)
WhatsApp
3/5 Personalize Chat Wallpaper: Enhance the visual appeal of your chats by customizing wallpapers. Options include changing wallpapers for all chats or specific ones, with the ability to choose from WhatsApp's templates or personal images. Dark mode users can also adjust wallpaper dimming for better readability. (unsplash)
WhatsApp
4/5 Adjust Privacy Settings: Take control of your privacy by customizing settings related to online status, profile information visibility, read receipts, group invites, and more. WhatsApp offers comprehensive privacy controls accessible through the settings menu, ensuring users can tailor their experience to their preferences. (unsplash)
5/5 Monitor Data and Storage Usage: Stay informed about your data consumption and manage storage efficiently by accessing WhatsApp's storage and data settings. Users can manage storage, view network usage, adjust media auto-download settings, and choose media upload quality, providing transparency and control over resource usage. (Bloomberg)
Know how to recover deleted WhatsApp chats using simple methods like backups or third-party tools. (Pexels)

Losing WhatsApp chats, whether due to accidental deletion or device switches, can be frustrating. However, there are several methods to restore those messages, depending on your backup settings and device type. WhatsApp offers built-in tools like cloud backups on Google Drive and iCloud, as well as local storage options for Android users. Additionally, third-party recovery tools may assist in retrieving lost data in certain cases. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you recover deleted WhatsApp chats.

Recover Deleted WhatsApp Chats

Restoring WhatsApp chats depends on the backup settings and device being used. Here's how you can recover messages on both Android and iOS:

1. From Google Drive or iCloud Backup

1. Android:

  • Check for a Google Drive backup in Settings > Chats > Chat backup.
  • Uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp.
  • Verify your phone number and tap Restore when prompted.

2. iOS:

  • Check for an iCloud backup in Settings > Chats > Chat Backup.
  • Reinstall WhatsApp and restore the chat history.
  • Tools/Backup: Google Drive/iCloud

3. From Local Backup (Android only)

  • Open the File Manager and go to WhatsApp > Databases.
  • Identify the backup file (e.g., msgstore.db.crypt12).
  • Rename the file to msgstore.db.crypt12.
  • Reinstall WhatsApp and choose Restore during setup.
  • Backup: Local storage (Android)

For WhatsApp Business Users

  • Follow the same steps as above, ensuring backups are enabled for business chats.
  • Tools/Backup: Google Drive/iCloud

Using Third-Party Tools

If the above methods don't work, third-party recovery tools may help. Connect your device, scan for deleted chats, and follow the tool's instructions. Make sure to download recovery tools from trusted platforms like the Google Play Store to avoid malware or viruses.

Preventing Data Loss

To protect your WhatsApp chats, enable regular backups to Google Drive or iCloud. You can choose the frequency of backups - daily, weekly, or monthly - to ensure your data is always saved. If you delete a chat by mistake, act quickly to recover it, as new data could overwrite deleted messages, making them harder to retrieve.

For conversations you don't need often, consider archiving instead of deleting. You can also export important chats as text files for extra security.

By regularly backing up your chats and acting quickly in case of accidental deletion, you can keep your WhatsApp data secure and easily recoverable when needed.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 17:10 IST
