Regina OTT release: Where to watch the Tamil-language Sunainaa-starrer online

A fast-paced crime thriller that starts with realism and slowly moves into chaotic surrealism sounds like a literary essay, but it is a real subgenre. Think of movies like Taxi Driver, Magnolia, or Andhadhun. If you like such movies, then there is a reason for you to be excited because a movie, woven from a similar cloth has arrived on OTT streaming. The Tamil-language film Regina, starring Sunainaa, has begun streaming, and if you too want to watch this entertainer, then know where to watch the Regina OTT release.

Regina OTT release: Details

The Tamil-language crime thriller is directed by Domin. D. Silva and produced by Sathish Nair under the banner of Yellow Bear Production. The principal shooting of the film was done in Coimbatore and several other locations in Kerala. The film was released on June 23. The makers had said during the promotion of the film that it will be released as a pan-India movie, meaning several dubbed versions in different regional languages will be released together. However, it was only released in Tamil language. Some expected the OTT version to be dubbed in different languages but that has not been the case either.

Regina is a story of a girl whose husband gets killed while trying to pull off a heist. And now, she must exact revenge on those who plotted to kill him. The movie takes several dark turns and has some scenes with graphic violence.

The film stars Sunainaa in the titular role, alongside, Ananth Nag, Bava Chelladurai, Gajaraj, Sai Dheena, Ritu Manthra, Nivas Adhithan, and others.

The trailer of the film was posted on YouTube and it has amassed 1.5 million views, 18,000 likes, and 238 comments.

Regina OTT release: When, where to watch online

The film was released on digital streaming platforms yesterday, July 25. The movie will be streaming on both Amazon Prime Videos and Aha Tamil. In order to enjoy the film, you will need a subscription to either of the platforms.