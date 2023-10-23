Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips

Apple enthusiasts, this one's for you! In our fast-paced world, a rapidly draining iPhone battery can be a major inconvenience. But did you know that you can charge your iPhone faster than ever with the right tools and techniques? Let's dive into the details of how you can supercharge your device.

How Does It Work?

So, if you're the proud owner of an iPhone 8 or a newer model, you're in for a treat. Apple has a "fast charge" feature that can juice up your iPhone by up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Here's how it works:

To get started, ensure you have an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable. Most Apple devices, whether it's a smartphone, Apple Watch, or MacBook, come with this handy cable in the box.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

But that's not all you need. You'll also require one of Apple's compatible adapters, such as the 18W, 20W, 29W, 30W, 35W, 61W, 67W, 87W, 96W, or 140W USB-C Power Adapter. If you opt for a third-party adapter, make sure it supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) for the best results.

However, a word of caution from Apple – extreme temperatures, either too hot or too cold, can affect fast charging, so keep that in mind.

Identifying Your Apple Power Adapter

If you're unsure about your power adapter, don't worry; it's easy to find out. Just check the wattage stated on the top or bottom of the adapter, and you will know if it's the right one for fast charging.

Additional Tips for Preserving Battery Life

While fast charging can quickly replenish your battery, there are a few other tips to extend your iPhone's power when you're low on juice:

1. Low Power Mode: Enabling Low Power Mode can significantly extend your battery life. To activate or deactivate it, head to Settings, then Battery, and toggle on Low Power Mode when needed.

2. Optimise Brightness: Adjusting your screen brightness can help conserve battery life. Experts recommend keeping it between 65% and 70%, but find the level that's comfortable for your eyes. To make adjustments, simply swipe down from the top right corner of your home screen to access the brightness slider. Tweak it to your preference.

By following these tips and making use of Apple's fast charge feature, you can ensure your iPhone stays powered up and ready to tackle your day's demands.