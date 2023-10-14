Roblox is now on PlayStation; Know how to play it on PS4 and PS5

Earlier this week, popular social gaming platform Roblox expanded itself to PlayStation, after already being available on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and Xbox. The move was announced in September when Roblox revealed that it would be bringing its full catalogue of experiences to PlayStation. At this moment, Roblox and all of its popular games such as Anime Champions Simulator, Blade Ball, Cotton Obby, All Star Tower Defence, Pet Simulator X, and more can be playable if you own a PS4 or PS5.

In the last few months, Roblox has begun aggressively expanding its compatibility with more and more platforms. It first developed compatibility for Meta Quest, and now it is on PlayStation. Some reports also highlight that it may soon be available on Nintendo Switch as well. The gaming platform is already played by millions every month and this move is sure to give it a big boost.

Further, since Roblox is a user-controlled platform where anyone can create new games, the extension will also increase the number of games as well. And for those who just want to play games, the cross-platform support of Roblox means a more engaging community and a more fun gaming experience.

How to play Roblox on PS4 and PS5

With so many upsides, you should give Roblox a chance if you are sitting on the fence. But playing it will be slightly different than your AAA titles, which is a simple download-and-play system. So, check our steps to easily start exploring the huge library of Roblox games.

1. First, you must go to the PlayStation Store (PSN Store) and then search for Roblox. Once you hit enter, you should be able to see it in the results.

2. Go to the game page of Roblox and press the Download-to-install button. Make sure that you have an active and stable internet connection as it requires you to be online to play it.

3. Once the game has been downloaded and installed, click Play Game and launch Roblox. This is the tricky part. After the main title screen loads, you will have to sign up for a new account, or if you have an existing account, you'll have to log into it.

4. In case you already have an account, you can connect it with your user ID by scanning the QR code on-screen or entering a six-letter code into the Roblox app on your phone.

5. After this is done, you will automatically be sent to the Roblox home interface. From here, you can explore different experiences and play them. Once you pick a title, click it and you should be able to play the game.

