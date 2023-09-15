Icon
Home How To Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: Where to watch Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt film online

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: Where to watch Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt film online

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: The Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt entertainer is now available online. Know where to watch it right now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 15 2023, 18:31 IST
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: Know all about where you can watch the family entertainer. (Dharma Productions/YouTube)
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: Know all about where you can watch the family entertainer. (Dharma Productions/YouTube)

It is a great time to get into Bollywood movies as some really big titles are being released. Films like Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Jawan have recently hit the theaters and are taking the Box Office by storm. But if you are not a moviegoer and prefer them to come to you via online streaming platforms, then you might be feeling left out, as none of these films have announced their digital release. However, not all hope is gone. Another big family entertainer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has made its digital debut and you can watch it in the comfort of your home. So, let us check where to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: Details

Also known by the initials RARKPK or RRKPK, the romantic comedy family drama is the first directorial venture of Karan Johar in seven years, which comes after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy and is being produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film made its theatrical release on July 28.

The story revolves around the Randhawa family, owners of Dhanlakshmi Sweets. Kanwal Lund, an amnesiac, and his family's dynamics change when he mistakes a lady for someone from his past. Rocky, his grandson, sets out to find the mysterious Jamini, leading to surprising revelations. As Rocky and Rani from another family try to unite their grandparents, a complex relationship unfolds. Cultural differences, personal growth, and confrontations challenge traditional norms, ultimately resulting in Rocky and Rani's marriage and a transformative journey for both families.

Apart from Singh and Bhatt, the film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, and others.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: Where to watch

You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Videos right now. But there is one small issue that it is not available for free and you will have to rent it for Rs. 349. If you want to watch it for free, you may have to wait a little longer.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 15 Sep, 18:31 IST
Tags:
    Icon