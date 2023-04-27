Home How To RR vs CSK Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Rajasthan vs Chennai Live Score Online

Rajasthan Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings in today’s thrilling TATA IPL 2023 match. Know when, where and how to watch RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match online.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 27 2023, 14:56 IST
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 RR vs CSK online. (AFP)
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 RR vs CSK online. (AFP)

RR vs CSK TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: After a poor start to this year's TATA IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings have bounced back by winning their last 3 matches. As a result, CSK are at the top of the TATA IPL 2023 table. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have faced defeat in their last two matches. RR now find themselves in the 3rd place. With this year's IPL crossing the mid-way mark, it is gearing up to an exciting finale.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch the RR vs CSK TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 RR vs CSK Live: Time and Venue

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The RR vs CSK match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, April 27.

TATA IPL 2023 RR vs CSK Live: Where to watch

The Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

RR vs CSK: Squads

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad: MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala.

First Published Date: 27 Apr, 14:56 IST
