RR vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Rajasthan vs Delhi Match Online

RR vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: The 11th game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. It is still early days for the tournament, but after losing both their games, DC will be feeling a bit of the pressure to post some points on the table. On the other hand, RR is also coming to this game on the back of a loss and would be focusing on regaining the momentum with this match. As things are, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals is set to be an exciting contest. Find out where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals tonight.

Unfortunately, Royals will be without the service of Jos Buttler for today's game as he injured his finger in the previous match. The bowling prowess of RR will come crucial in the game as DC have struggled against fast bowlers in their games so far. A good form for Sanju Samson should also boost their morale.

On the other hand, Capitals have suffered two losses in a row and will need to find batting solutions. To make their problems worse, Mitchell Marsh will not be a part of the game today as he has flown back home. Some reports suggest that he is getting married and will not be available for selection next week either. Rovman Powell is expected to replace the Australian all rounder.

RR vs DC TATA IPL 2023: Time and Venue

The 11th game of the season between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The match will begin at 3:30 PM.

RR vs DC TATA IPL 2023: Where to watch

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals game will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The app is streaming the games free of cost in India.