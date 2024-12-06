Latest Tech News How To RRB ALP Answer Key 2024 released, NTPC exam schedule awaited: How to check

RRBs have released the provisional answer keys for the 2024 ALP examination.

Candidates who have been waiting for updates can now access essential information related to these exams via the official RRB website.

RRB ALP Answer Keys Released for 2024

RRBs have released the provisional answer keys for the 2024 ALP examination. Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment test can now download the answer keys, along with their question papers and recorded responses, from the official RRB website.

The objection window for the provisional answer key opened on December 5, 2024, and will remain open until 10:00 AM on December 10, 2024. This allows candidates to raise objections if they believe any discrepancies are present in the answer key. However, due to heavy traffic on the website, candidates may experience delays when trying to access the page. It is advised to check back after some time if the site is temporarily inaccessible.

The ALP recruitment process consists of five stages: two Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), document verification (DV), and a medical examination (ME). The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot positions across Indian Railways. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the RRB website for further updates.

NTPC Exam Dates to Be Released Soon

The RRBs will soon announce the exam dates for the 2024 NTPC examination, which is being conducted for both undergraduate (UG) and graduate-level posts. Candidates who have registered for the NTPC recruitment can check the exam schedule once it is released on the official website of the respective RRB under which they have applied.

The registration process for NTPC 2024 has already been completed. The application period for graduate-level posts ran from September 14 to October 13, 2024, while the UG-level posts had an application window from September 21 to October 20, 2024.

The selection process for the UG level positions will consist of two Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) followed by a Typing Skill Test (TST), where applicable. For graduate-level posts, the recruitment process involves two CBTs, followed by either a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) or Typing Skill Test (TST), depending on the specific role.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 NTPC positions, with 8,113 vacancies for graduate-level posts and 3,445 for undergraduate-level posts.

