Sabdham OTT release: Know when and where to watch Aadhi Pinisetty’s Tamil horror thriller online

Sabdham OTT release date: The Tamil horror thriller Sabdham, starring Aadhi Pinisetty and Lakshmi Menon, has successfully completed its theatrical run and is now preparing for its digital release. The film, directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, premiered in cinemas on February 28, 2025. Its reception has sparked interest, making it one of the highly anticipated horror films in Tamil cinema this year. Now, audiences will soon be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Sabdham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online

Sabdham will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting March 28, 2025. Although the streaming platform has yet to officially confirm this release date, sources indicate that an announcement will be made shortly. The film's success at the box office has only intensified excitement for its OTT debut.

Sabdham OTT Release: Plot, Cast and more

The plot of Sabdham centers on a series of mysterious deaths at a medical college in Munnar. Aadhi Pinisetty plays Ruben, a paranormal investigator from Mumbai, who is called in to probe the deaths, initially believed to be suicides. However, reports of supernatural occurrences prompt him to investigate further, uncovering unsettling truths. Lakshmi Menon portrays Avanthika, a house surgeon and lecturer, who remains skeptical of paranormal activity, challenging Ruben's investigative methods. Together, they work to uncover the dark secrets behind the incidents plaguing the college.

Sabdham Cast and Crew

In addition to Aadhi Pinisetty and Lakshmi Menon, Sabdham also stars Simran, Laila, and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles. Arivazhagan Venkatachalam directed and wrote the film, while Siva and S. Banupriya Siva produced it under the 7G Films and AAlpha Frames banners. Arun Bathmanaban handled the cinematography, and the haunting score was composed by S. Thaman.

Sabdham has received positive reviews for its suspenseful narrative and horror elements, with many praising its ability to keep viewers on edge.

While sharing the trailer of Sabdham, Aadhi Pinisetty took to Instagram and wrote, “The thrill has a new face! #Sabdham trailer is out now!

Link:https://youtu.be/ht58otSIbsk?si=ymSvF_gOyVb_2Xfa Get ready for a #SoundThriller ❤️‍🔥 From the makers of #Vaishali #SabdhamTrailer #SabdhamFromFeb28 Starring @AadhiOfficial An @dirarivazhagan film A @MusicThaman Musical Produced by @7gfilmssiva Andhra Pradesh Release by @ncinemasofficial Nizam release by @mythrireleases.”

